Isis-linked suspect arrested in Johannesburg

Ryan Grobler, linked to Isis, faces murder, kidnapping, and terrorism charges; court postpones bail hearing to 23 September.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, arrested a suspect linked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (Isis) in court for murder and kidnapping, amongst other charges, while he was appearing for another matter.

33-year-old Ryan Mitchell Grobler appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 11 September.

This came after he was arrested on the same day for murder, kidnapping, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and contravening the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Act (POCDATARA), Act 33 of 2004.

Grobler’s arrest stems from a robbery and kidnapping on 9 March 2025. An Ethiopian national was robbed and kidnapped in Norwood, and he was safely found the following day in Kensington.

Hawks’ spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said Grobler, a suspect connected to Isis, was identified and arrested at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court while he was appearing on another matter.

This was thanks to a joint effort by the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State (CATS) in Gauteng and the head office.

The suspect made his first appearance before the court on the same day of his arrest.

The matter was postponed to 23 September 2025 for a formal bail application.

Meanwhile, in July, the Islamic State of Africa’s (ISA) attempt to register as a political party was denied by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

ISA was formed by Farhad Hoomer, previously accused of terrorism in South Africa and suspected by US authorities of leading an ISIS cell locally.

Hoomer claimed that ISA wanted to impose Sharia rule because it was unhappy with democracy.

The IEC cited three reasons for the rejection: insufficient signatures, limited newspaper publication, and over 200 objections citing the party’s Sharia-based policies as incompatible with South Africa’s constitution.

