Siblings handed heavy sentences after traditional ceremony turns deadly

The court found no compelling circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence.

The Carolina Regional Court has sentenced two Mpumalanga siblings to life in prison and an additional 18 years for murder.

The 35-year-old Gima and 31-year-old Bhutini Mavimbela were convicted on multiple charges, including murder, two counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and attempted murder.

On 4 September 2022 at Badplaas, Muzi Mzimela hosted a traditional ceremony, which was attended by the siblings.

According to Monica Nyuswa, NPA regional spokesperson, an altercation then broke out after a drink belonging to Bhutini was accidentally spilt.

The siblings then reacted violently, stabbing Mzimela multiple times. They further attacked two other attendees with knives and bottles, leaving one victim with facial injuries.

Police were called to the scene, and the siblings were arrested and later denied bail.

ALSO READ: ‘People should refrain from hitchhiking’: Police warn after siblings robbed in Mpumalanga

Siblings plead not guilty

In court, they pleaded not guilty, claiming self-defence. However, State Prosecutor Makhosonke Mashinini led compelling evidence, including eyewitness testimony, J88 medical reports of the injured survivors, and a post-mortem report confirming that Mzimela died from multiple stab wounds.

The court found the state’s case credible and convicted the accused as charged.

In aggravation of sentence, Mashinini presented Victim Impact Statements (VIS) highlighting the severe physical and psychological trauma endured by the survivors.

He emphasised the accused’s lack of remorse and the fact that the deceased was murdered in the safety of his own home, while others were injured without provocation. He urged the court to impose the prescribed minimum sentence.

ALSO READ: Mpumalanga cop gets three life sentences for killing wife and siblings

The court found no compelling circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence.

Each of the siblings was handed life imprisonment for murder, four years on each count of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and 10 years for attempted murder. The sentences on the lesser counts will run concurrently with the life sentence. Both were also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

“The National Prosecuting Authority welcomes this outcome, which ensures justice for the victim’s family and reaffirms the message that violent offenders will be held accountable. This conviction and sentence demonstrate the effectiveness of law enforcement collaboration and the NPA’s commitment to prosecuting violent crime,” said Nyuswa.

Mpumalanga girl murdered

In a separate incident, police in Elukwatini are on the hunt for a man, believed to be a foreign national, after the discovery of the body of a young woman.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane, two young girls had visited a local liquor outlet on Wednesday, 16 July, where they became acquainted with the unidentified man.

It is alleged that the man bought them alcoholic drinks throughout the evening.

When the establishment was about to close, the three left together.

“On their way out, the man reportedly demanded sexual favours from the girls, which they refused. He allegedly went on to demand their valuables, and when they again declined, he attacked them with a sharp object,” said Ndubane.

ALSO READ: Siblings who set dogs on party guests sentenced

“The victims ran in different directions in an attempt to escape. Sadly, one was later found deceased at the scene, while the other was taken to the hospital for medical examination and was later discharged.”

Members of the community alerted the authorities after coming across the body while going about their daily routines.

Anyone who may have seen him at the liquor outlet or who knows his whereabouts is urged to contact the investigating officer, Lieutenant Colonel Ricky Sithole, on 082 822 8357 or 082 798 0396. Alternatively, members of the public can contact the SAPS Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or submit information via the MYSAPS App.



