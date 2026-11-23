Addition of the Neo suffix sees the introduction of a first-time mild-hybrid system and a new automatic gearbox.

Having debuted after its Suzuki Baleno cousin in India, Toyota South Africa Motors has jumped the gun, first by pricing the facelift Glanza, once again as the Starlet.

Goodbye K15B

Identical in appearance to the Glanza, the Starlet’s biggest surprise resides up front, where the tried-and-tested 1.5-litre K15B engine has been replaced, but not by the Suzuki Swift-derived 1.2-litre Z12E three-cylinder as in India.

Instead, the Starlet uses the 1.5-litre K15C from the Across, complete with the 12-volt mild-hybrid system which has resulted in the Neo designation being applied in reference to the setup being called Neo Drive.

Whereas the K15B developed 77kW/138Nm, the K15C outputs 76kW/137Nm, which is directed to the front wheels through either a five-speed manual gearbox or a new six-speed automatic with paddle shifters that replaces the old four-speed.

Listed fuel consumption is five-litres per 100 km for the manual versus the K15B’s 5.2 L/100 km, and 5.2 L/100 km for the automatic compared to its predecessor’s 5.7 L/100 km.

Toyota claims a top speed of 172 km/h for the manual and 160 km/h for the automatic, with the former getting from 0-100 km/h in 11.9 seconds and the latter in 12.4 seconds.

New outside

Aesthetically, the Starlet’s visual changes comprise a new U-shaped grille with a chrome surround and honeycomb pattern, new fog lamps, a redesigned front bumper, black outer grille detailing and the relocation of the Toyota badge from the grille to the bonnet.

No changes to the rear-end styling have taken place. Picture: Toyota

As with the Glanza, the rear-end styling is unchanged, though flagship models receive newly designed 16-inch alloy wheels as standard.

Colours

In total, seven colours have been made available:

Shadow Grey;

Luxe Red;

Ocean Teal;

Premium Liquid Silver;

Dark Indigo Blue;

Mystic White Pearl;

Sonic Black Pearl

Interior

Inside, the interior’s overall design is largely unchanged, aside from the new wireless smartphone charging pad located in front of the cupholders on the centre console.

Unlike the Glanza, though, the Starlet misses out on the newly available heated front seat option. However, all variants now have the nine-inch infotainment system as standard, as well as six airbags.

Spec

On the specification side, the previous range-opening Xi has been dropped, thereby reducing the line-up from five to four.

What’s more, the remaining Xs and Xr revert to uppercase lettering for the latter initials last used on the first generation Starlet.

All models now have the nine-inch infotainment display as standard. Picture: Toyota

As such, specification on the XS comprises:

15-inch alloy wheels;

coloured coded bumper and door handles;

folding electric mirrors;

leather-wrapped steering wheel;

automatic air-conditioning;

front armrest;

4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster display;

four-speaker sound system;

wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

type-A and type-C USB ports

Standard on the safety and driver assistance side is:

cruise control;

rear parking sensors;

reverse camera;

Vehicle Stability Control;

ABS and EBD;

Hill Start Assist

Building on the XS, the XR swaps the 15-inch wheels for the mentioned 16-inch alloys, the halogen headlights for projector-type auto on/off LEDs and the colour-coded door handles for chrome items.

Also included are:

LED fog lamps;

LED daytime running lights;

auto folding electric mirrors;

wireless smartphone charging pad;

360-degree camera;

Head-Up Display

Most likely as a result of costs, the Starlet misses out on the tyre pressure monitor, Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning and Lane Departure Warning systems available on the Glanza.

Price

Now available, the Starlet’s pricing once again includes a three-year/100 000 km warranty and a four-service/60 000 km service plan.