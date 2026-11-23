Realising that the contraband had been discovered, the suspects attempted to flee the scene on foot

A Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) tactical unit seized 500kg of suspected chrome and arrested two alleged illegal miners in Crown Mines.

The duo were handcuffed last week, after a tip-off led officers to the stash and to a dramatic confrontation that included an attempted escape and claims that a property owner tried to block police from leaving with the suspects.

Patrols

While conducting routine crime-prevention patrols, JMPD TRU officers were approached by a vigilant member of the public who reported ongoing illegal mining activities at Shaft 17, Crown Mines.

According to JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla, the informant indicated that the suspects allegedly operated with impunity and had previously evaded law enforcement.

“Officers promptly followed up on the information and proceeded to the identified premises. Upon arrival, they encountered two suspects who initially attempted to mislead the officers by directing them to an incorrect building.

“After observing suspicious behaviour during questioning, the officers requested and were granted permission to search the building actually occupied by the suspects,” Fihla said.

Chrome

Fihla added that during the search, officers uncovered four 50 kg bags containing suspected unprocessed chrome in the first suspect’s room and an additional six 50 kg bags of the same substance in the second suspect’s room, bringing the total recovery to ten 50 kg bags weighing 500 kg.

“Realising that the contraband had been discovered, the suspects attempted to flee the scene on foot but were swiftly apprehended by the officers.”

Confrontation

Fihla said that while attempting to leave the premises to transport the suspects to the police station, officers discovered that the main exit gate had been locked from the outside.

“When questioned, the on-site security guard informed officers that the property landlord had allegedly instructed them to lock the gate to prevent the officers from leaving with the suspects. Undeterred, the officers safely manoeuvred their vehicle beneath a chain barrier to exit the premises.”

The two suspects were initially taken to Langlaagte Saps and subsequently transferred to Sophiatown Saps for detention and further processing.

Court

Fihla said the confiscated suspected chrome was booked in as evidence.

“Both suspects were handed over without injury and are expected to appear in court soon, facing charges of possession of suspected precious metals.”

The JMPD praised the Tactical Response Unit officers for their professionalism and determination, reaffirming its commitment to cracking down on illegal mining and encouraging residents to report criminal activity.