Joshlin Smith: Police examining pieces of clothing presumed to be hers

Joshlin Smith went missing in Middelpos, Diazville, near Saldanha. Photo via X/ @Am_Blujay

Western Cape police are examining more items potentially linked to the disappearance of Joshlin Smith.

Joshlin who went missing on 19 February, has not yet been found despite the search involving drones, the navy and sniffer dogs.

The Grade 1 pupil disappeared from her home in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape while in the care of her mother’s boyfriend.

More bloodied items

It is understood that with the recently discovered items of bloodied clothing and part of a bone, police are hoping the forensic laboratory’s analysis can assist their investigation.

Netwerk24 reported the items were retrieved from a drain in Diazville.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi told The Citizen officers found the clothing pieces in an “identified area.”

“We can confirm that it is now in the possession of The South African Police Service. We confirm that the investigation into the disappearance of the mentioned person as well as the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the clothing continues.”

Joshlin’s mother

Joshlin’s mother, Kelly Smith has been charged alongside her boyfriend Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis, close friend Steveno van Rhyn and her Middelpos neighbour Lourentia “Renz” Lombaard with human trafficking and kidnapping.

They will be back in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on 13 May.

Million rand reward

Meanwhile, Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie upped his reward for finding Joshlin to R1 million this week.

“We are not losing hope and we will keep searching until we find our child. I’m putting a R1 million reward to anyone who can give us information on where Joslin is. I know there’s someone out there who knows something, I was a criminal, and when I committed a crime, it’s either my girlfriend or my friends who knew.

“So, somebody knows. I want that somebody, I’m speaking to you tonight, there’s R1 million for you,” he said during a live stream on his Facebook page.

Police have appealed to anyone with information on the disappearance of Joshlin to please call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

