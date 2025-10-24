Crime

JUST IN: 3 alleged kidnappers shot and killed by police in Joburg

By Lesego Seokwang

24 October 2025

The kidnappers were allegedly on their way to commit a robbery when the police intercepted them in Parktown.

An active crime scene in Parktown, Johannesburg, where three alleged Kidnappers have been shot and killed by police. Picture: X/@SAPoliceService

Three alleged kidnappers have been shot and killed during a confrontation with police in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Friday afternoon.

South African Police Service (Saps) spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the deceased allegedly kidnapped a Chinese national in June 2025 and tried to abduct another businessman in Gauteng last week.

“They were allegedly on their way to commit a robbery when Saps intercepted them,” said Mathe.

Police are currently on scene.

This is a developing story.

