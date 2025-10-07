Kariega suspect led police to body of missing eight-year-old girl

Missing Veronique May’s body was found after the suspect led police to the location. He now faces murder charges.

A Kariega man in the Eastern Cape was taken into custody after he led the police to the location of the body of a little girl who went missing on Sunday.

The 27-year-old suspect was arrested on Monday in Kariega by the South African Police Service (Saps) Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit.

Police arrested the man in connection with the murder of eight-year-old Veronique, whose body they discovered on Monday in the Kamesh precinct area.

Veronique May reported missing on Sunday

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said that Veronique May was reported missing by her family on Sunday. They went to the Kamesh police station after 5pm.

After her family reported Veronique missing, the police immediately launched a search.

“Information was obtained about who Veronique May, 8, was last seen with on Sunday evening,” Janse Van Rensburg said on Tuesday.

“Saps Kamesh found the man and for his own safety from the community, he was removed to the police station.”

The police questioned the man on Monday. After questioning, the suspect took the investigating officer to De Booi Street in Langa.

Suspect led police to girl’s lifeless body

The officer and suspect found Veronique’s lifeless body in one of the rooms on the premises.

The suspect was arrested on charges of murder. He will appear in the Kariega Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 8 October.

Major-General Vuyisile Ncata, Nelson Mandela Bay district police commissioner, praised the investigating team’s swift response. He also strongly condemned the horrifying act.

“The murder of a child is one of the most heartless crimes imaginable. We will ensure that justice is served for this young victim and her family,” said Ncatha.

‘GBV, crime against children a serious concern’ – Saps

Jans Van Rensburg emphasised that communities are urged by the Saps to protect children. She also said they should report any suspicious behaviour immediately to their nearest police station or contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

“Gender-based violence and crimes against children remain a serious concern, and the SAPS reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that perpetrators of such heinous crimes are brought to justice,” she said.