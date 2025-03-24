Second fatal shooting in Kruger National Park this week as rangers confront suspected poachers

Investigators recovered several items from the deceased suspect that support allegations of illegal hunting activities.

Police at Skukuza in Nelspruit are investigating a fatal shooting incident after a suspected poacher was killed by Field Rangers inside the Kruger National Park (KNP) on Friday.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane, the confrontation occurred when Section Rangers from SANPARKS’ Lower Sabie Section encountered two suspected poachers while on patrol around 3 pm.

“Tracing of the two individuals by the Rangers commenced until they were spotted again at about 18:15,” said Ndubane.

Poacher escapes shooting while partner dies

The situation escalated when the suspects allegedly opened fire on the rangers.

“In response, the Rangers returned fire and it was during this time where one alleged poacher got shot whilst another one got away,” Ndubane explained.

Medical personnel were summoned to the scene along with Skukuza police officers, but efforts to save the wounded man were unsuccessful.

“The injured man unfortunately succumbed to his injuries before he could receive assistance,” Ndubane stated.

Weapons recovered at scene

Investigators recovered several items from the deceased suspect that support allegations of illegal hunting activities.

“During processing of the scene, a hunting rifle with two ammunition as well as a knife were found in his possession,” the police spokesperson confirmed.

Paramedics certified the man dead at the scene.

Authorities have not yet identified the deceased individual.

Another poacher shootout at Kruger National Park

As it appears this incident was not isolated with Ndubane stating that there was another encounter that occurred just days earlier in another section of the park.

“This incident is similar to another one that reportedly occurred in Malelane area of the Kruger National Park on Tuesday, 18 March 2025 whereby one alleged poacher was fatally shot,” Ndubane noted.

The Malelane incident also involved Field Rangers encountering two suspected poachers, resulting in an exchange of gunfire.

“A shootout ensued between the Rangers and the alleged poachers,” according to reports.

“One vanished into thin air and the other one sustained some injuries and then later succumbed,” said Ndubane.

Similar to the Skukuza incident, authorities recovered “a hunting rifle with ammunition” from the unidentified deceased suspect in Malelane.

“Both incidents are still under investigation,” Ndubane concluded.

