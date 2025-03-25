Police to ‘respond decisively’ as criminals unleash firepower

Twenty-one police officers have been killed in the line of duty since April last year.

As heavily armed and dangerous criminals increasingly engage in deadly gun battles with police, national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola is defending officers who respond with authority in the fight against crime.

Since 1 April last year, 21 police officers have been killed in the line of duty.

Criminals disregarding law

Masemola said police are being killed in the line of duty as criminals disregard the law and commit heinous crimes.

“This is an alarming figure that calls for community members and civil society to rally behind the police and fight against life-threatening criminality.

“For as long as criminals attack police officers, the police will respond decisively as empowered by relevant legislation that governs the work of the police,” said Masemola.

ALSO READ: Three murder suspects killed in gun battle with KZN police

Defending criminals

Masemola said they are concerned about people defending criminals.

“Police have observed with concern statements issued in defence of criminals and questionable silence when police officers are killed in the line of duty and community members are at times killed as innocent bystanders.”

Masemola added that section 205 of the constitution directs police to prevent, investigate and combat crime, maintain public order, protect citizens and their property and uphold and enforce the law.

“It is the responsibility of the police to stamp the authority of the state and maintain law and order. Therefore, any act of lawlessness and brazen attacks on police and community members at crime scenes will be correctly addressed with authority by capable members of the SA Police Service.”

Marry Me shootings

Masemola’s comments come after six people were gunned down and partially burned on Saturday morning in the Marry Me informal settlement in Soshanguve

Preliminary investigations suggest that at about 3am, community-based patrollers noticed five people on the street.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said a quarrel broke out before the shooting.

Gun battles

Police have been involved in several deadly police gun battles with criminals.

The Citizen previously reported that KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police shot dead three murder suspects and recovered two firearms after a gun battle with officers in the Doringkop area on Friday.

A week earlier, police shot and killed one armed suspect in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg. Other suspects were injured during the shootout with Lenasia police officers.

ALSO READ: Three murder suspects killed in gun battle with KZN police