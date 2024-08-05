Robbery suspect killed in shootout with KZN police

The suspect was fatally wounded in an exchange of gunfire with officers in Esikhaleni on Sunday night. Photo: iStock

A robbery suspect has been shot and killed in a shootout with police officers in Northern KwaZulu-Natal.

It is understood the suspect was fatally wounded in a gun battle with officers in Esikhaleni on Sunday night.

Gun battle

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers responded to reports of a victim who was robbed in the Ndindima area in Esikhaleni by suspects who fled the scene.

“Police traced the suspects and four suspects were cornered at Ncombo area. At the sight of police blue lights, the suspects opened fire towards the police, triggering a response from the men of law.

“One suspect was fatally wounded in the resultant shootout whilst the other three fled into the bushes. A search for them is still underway. The deceased suspect was found in possession of a .38 special revolver firearm with five rounds of ammunition,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda said no police officers were injured during the shootout.

“ Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects who escaped arrest is urged to contact the nearest police station or call the crime stop number 08600 10111.”

KZN shootouts

On Friday, a police officer was shot and wounded by suspects during a shootout which left three suspected hijackers dead in KZN.

Netshiunda said the gun battle took place at T Section in Umlazi.

“The suspects had just hijacked a woman of her vehicle at R Section (Umlazi) and police responded swiftly. A high-speed chase ensued and at T Section, the suspects opened fire towards the police and a shootout ensued.

“Three suspects were shot and fatally wounded in the shootout. A police officer was shot in the arm and is in a stable condition. The suspects were found in possession of three firearms as well as the hijacked vehicle. The hijacked victim was not harmed,” Netshiunda said.

There have been a string of shootouts between criminals and police in KZN.

Last week, five suspects wanted for a string of murders and business robbery cases were also shot dead in a shootout with police in the province.

