KZN political killings task team scores victory after whistleblower murder suspects arrested

After the return of 121 dockets, two men were charged with the murder of a whistleblower who exposed illegal land sales in KZN.

The return of the 121 dockets taken from the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) political killings task team seems to be yielding results after two suspects were charged for the murder of whistleblower Xolani Ndlovu-Ntombela.

KZN police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi commended the task team members and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Monday.

Mkhwanazi said their relentless efforts to resolve political killing cases are finally bearing “desired fruits”.

Two arrested in whistleblower Ndlovu-Ntombela’s murder

The political killings task team is central to the provincial commissioner’s allegations of political interference in police matters.

Mkhwanazi made shocking claims in July that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu gave deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya orders to dismantle the team. This led to Mchunu’s suspension as police minister.

ALSO READ: Why I have no sympathy for politicians who think their lives are at risk

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed professor Firoz Cachalia to act in Mchunu’s place and established the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System.

Recently, Cachalia and national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola disagreed over returning case dockets taken from the political killings task team.

Last week, the acting minister and general vowed to collaborate in fighting political killings and corruption and rebuilding public trust in law enforcement.

Political killings task team dockets returned

The officials confirmed that the political killings task team will submit the dockets to the commission in the format it requires.

“This is to ensure the integrity of the dockets and enable the commission to thoroughly investigate all the matters related to its terms of reference,” the minister and the national commissioner said.

ALSO READ: Cachalia raises concerns over return of political killings task team dockets

“Where there are matters in these dockets requiring urgent further criminal investigations or prosecution, the Saps will advise the commission accordingly.”

Mkhwanazi said on Monday that the task team detective has charged two suspects with Ndlovu-Ntombela’s November 2022 murder.

Exposing illegal land sales in KZN

This case forms part of the 121 dockets the team received. Gunmen shot and killed the whistleblower at his home in Mpophomeni, uMngeni.

“The motive of his killing was linked to the illegal sale of land in the Emasosheni area, which he was exposing,” KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda said the suspects, a 55-year-old local chief and a 23-year-old hitman, are already in custody. One of the suspects is in the process of applying for bail, and the other is awaiting trial for another case of murder.

ALSO READ: 121 seized case dockets to be returned to KZN

Police charged the suspects with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

The suspect appeared in the Howick Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

General Masemola also commended the political killings task team for the swift arrest of the two suspects.

Two arrests within week after dockets returned

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed that the dockets were returned to the team on Thursday, 28 August, and within a week, the team had arrested the duo.

Mathe said the national commissioner has applauded the team for the swift arrests.

“The turnaround time and swift arrests following the return of the dockets is encouraging and is a step in the right direction,” said Masemola.

“We urge the team to continue with their investigations in the remaining 120 dockets. We need to solve all these cases because families need answers and closure.”

‘Attack on our institutions’ – Cachalia

Meanwhile, on Sunday, ahead of National Police Commemoration Day, Cachalia emphasised that he does not want to dismantle the political killings task team, noting that the problem is growing.

“It’s a growing problem. If you look at Gauteng, for instance, there are the killings of councillors, the killing of public officials, and the killing of auditors. We’re now not just dealing with crime; we’re dealing with a problem and an attack on our institutions,” the acting minister said.

Cachalia said the police are going ahead with strengthening investigations into political killings.

NOW READ: Sibiya vs Masemola: Cops face off in court battle