Two men and teen girl appear in court over businessman’s murder in Mankweng

According to the NPA, the teenager was allegedly in a relationship with the deceased 43-year-old.

Two men and a 17-year-old girl appeared before the Mankweng Magistrate’s Court in connection with the murder of Polokwane businessman Tebogo Moses Mothapo, 43, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on 3 September 2026.

Accused face multiple charges

Pakistani national Osama Asad, 27, Happy Maponya, 30, and a teenager deemed in conflict with the law appeared before the court.

According to NPA Limpopo regional spokesperson Mashudu Malabi, the trio face charges including conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit murder, murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

“The identity of the child in conflict with the law is withheld in accordance with the provisions of the Child Justice Act, as she was 17 years old at the time the alleged offences were committed,” Malabi said.

Because of her age, the girl will not be tried as an adult and has instead been referred to the Child Justice Court for assessment and a preliminary inquiry.

Alleged romantic link to victim

Malabi said the girl was allegedly romantically involved with Mothapo while also seeing someone else.

“The state alleges that she and others subsequently conspired to rob and kill the deceased,” she said.

Mothapo was allegedly abducted by unknown people in Mankweng Zone 1 on 16 December 2025.

According to the NPA, attempts were then made to withdraw money using his bank cards, but the transactions failed.

“The deceased was allegedly shot and left at the scene,” Malabi stated.

She added that several specialised Saps units investigated the case, and the suspects were arrested on different dates between July and September 2026.

Case postponed

The matter was postponed to 9 September 2026 for the first and third accused.

“The child in conflict with the law is expected to appear before the Child Justice Court on 14 September 2026 for further proceedings.”

All three remain in custody.

Malabi said the NPA “remains committed to ensuring that all matters involving serious violent crime are prosecuted diligently and in accordance with the law, while safeguarding the rights of victims and ensuring that the interests of justice are served.”