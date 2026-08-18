Man strangled two-year-old with shoelace after discovering he was not the father

A 49-year-old man will spend 25 years behind bars for killing the boy after learning he was not the biological father.

Lucas Mmakgathi, who watched a two-year-old boy take his final breath as he tightened a shoelace around his neck, will be locked up for 25 years for the brutal killing.

49-year-old Mmakgathi claimed he acted out of anger after the mother told him he was not the boy’s biological father.

Calculated betrayal in the bush

On 4 May 2024, Mmakgathi asked the toddler’s mother for permission to take the child to town. Trusting his intentions, she agreed.

Instead, Mmakgathi took the boy into a nearby bush, where he used a shoelace to strangle him to death. Police arrested him the following day.

A deadly motive and chilling testimony

During the trial, Mmakgathi pleaded guilty and offered a motive for the brutal killing. He claimed he killed the boy after learning he was not the biological father.

Court proceedings revealed that Mmakgathi watched the toddler take his final breath. The testimony brought family members and observers in the gallery to tears.

Although Mmakgathi underwent a mental evaluation after his testimony, medical experts found him fit to stand trial.

State Prosecutor Zola Mpayipheli argued that Mmakgathi displayed extreme cruelty and barbarity, depriving his son of his constitutional right to life. Mpayipheli pushed back against viewing the guilty plea as genuine remorse, describing it instead as a tactic to secure a lighter sentence.

Court removes ‘danger to society’

The court agreed with the state’s arguments, ruling that Mmakgathi poses a clear danger to society and must be removed for a significant period.

Along with the 25-year prison sentence, the court declared Mmakgathi unfit to possess a firearm. Under section 299A of the Criminal Procedure Act, authorities cannot consider Mmakgathi for parole without first consulting the victim’s family.

Justice

Dr Rachel Makhari, the director of public prosecutions in the North West, commended the police, prosecution, and court for their swift action.

“This sentence reflects the seriousness with which our courts regard violent crimes against children,” said Makhari.

“The successful prosecution of this matter demonstrates the commitment of the criminal justice system to protecting vulnerable members of society and ensuring accountability for those who commit such horrific acts.”