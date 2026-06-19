Limpopo councillor arrested for trying to bribe SIU investigator

SIU says three investigators were approached, with R10 000 seized during arrest as unit vows zero tolerance for corruption attempts.

A Limpopo councillor was arrested for allegedly offering a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigator R70 000 to “close one eye” and disregard evidence in a corruption investigation related to a tender in Mahikeng.

The SIU and members of the South African Police Service (Saps) arrested a sitting councillor from Thulamela Local Municipality in Limpopo for allegedly attempting to bribe an SIU investigator with R70 000.

Trying to bribe SIU investigator with R70k

Netshivhumbe Gumani, 44, was nabbed for allegedly obstructing justice in the investigation into the Mahikeng Local Municipality, North West. He is facing charges of corruption.

SIU spokesperson Selby Makgotho said the arrest was a joint entrapment operation by the SIU and Saps, specifically the Mmabatho-based Serious Corruption Investigation, Serious Commercial Crime Investigation, and the Mahikeng Tactical Response Team of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation.

Makgotho said the SIU is investigating allegations of maladministration and corruption relating to the procurement or contracting of goods and services related to two tenders by or on behalf of the Mahikeng Local Municipality.

The tenders were a lease agreement dated 15 December 2015 and a full maintenance lease agreement dated 23 February 2016.

“The SIU’s forensic analysis revealed suspicious financial flows from the municipality’s service provider to unrelated companies and individuals,” Makgotho said.

Gumani approached three investigators

According to the SIU, during the investigation, Gumani initially approached one SIU investigator, who refused outright.

The councillor then allegedly targeted a senior investigator, offering to “close one eye” and disregard evidence.

“On 18 June 2026, during a meeting in Mahikeng, the suspect handed over R10 000 in cash as part of the bribe,” the SIU said.

“Gumani also approached a third SIU official from the SIU’s head office last weekend.”

The SIU alerted the police and the Hawks, who authorised an entrapment operation.

Authorities arrested the suspect immediately after he allegedly handed over the cash, which was seized and counted in the presence of officers.

Entrapment operation

Councillor Gumani appeared in the Molopo Magistrates’ Court in Mahikeng, and his case has been postponed to 29 June 2026 for a bail application.

“The SIU emphasises that its investigators uphold the highest standards of integrity. This case sends a strong deterrent message: corruption will not be tolerated, and those who attempt to corrupt SIU investigators will face the full might of the law,” Makgotho said.