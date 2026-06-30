Looting arrests as police move to quell criminality during 30 June protests

Police have moved swiftly to stamp out pockets of criminality as nationwide demonstrations unfold.

As the 30 June protest against illegal immigration gains momentum, police have moved swiftly to stamp out pockets of criminality as nationwide demonstrations unfold, arresting suspects linked to looting and attempted looting while warning that lawlessness will be met with decisive force.

The Ministry of the South African Police Service (Saps) confirmed that officers arrested several individuals in connection with incidents of looting and attempted looting reported in parts of the country on Tuesday morning.

This comes as law enforcement continues to monitor the planned marches taking place nationwide.

Looting arrests

Spokesperson for Police Minister Kamogelo Mogotsi said authorities remain on high alert, with heightened deployments in place to ensure public safety, protect businesses and critical infrastructure, and maintain law and order.

“Members deployed across the country have been instructed to act swiftly and decisively against anyone who engages in criminal activities, including looting, attempted looting, public violence, malicious damage to property, intimidation or any other unlawful conduct.”

Concerns

In responding to the arrests, the Acting Minister of Police, Mr Firoz Cachalia, expressed concern.

“We urge citizens to exercise their constitutional rights responsibly and to ensure that demonstrations remain peaceful and lawful.

“Those who choose to exploit the marches to commit criminal acts will face the full might of the law. Police will continue to identify, arrest and prosecute all those responsible for criminal conduct,” Cachalia said.

Violence and unrest

Earlier, Justice Minister Mamoloko Kubayi said authorities are working to ensure that the violence and unrest witnessed in July 2021 are not repeated during the 30 June anti-illegal immigration protests.

Kubayi stressed that the state is not seeking a confrontation.

“The state today is not going out to threaten its own citizens. We have an obligation to ensure that anyone who decides to go to work, or to protest, can do so in a safe environment.”

Restraint

While reiterating the right to protest, Kubayi appealed for restraint.

“We reiterate their right to express themselves, whether they are not happy with their own government, that cannot be taken away. But we are appealing for those who will be joining to do this in a peaceful manner and not cause harm.”

She said authorities have deployed extensive resources and are working closely with marchers to ensure the July 2021 unrest is not repeated.