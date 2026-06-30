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23-year-old man gets 17 years in prison for rape and robbery

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By Lukholo Mazibuko

Junior Journalist

2 minute read

30 June 2026

12:43 pm

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The Burgersfort Regional Court has sentenced Clement Luwi Themishi Magabe of Ga-Mokgotho village, to an effective 17 years’ direct imprisonment for rape and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Magabe, 23, was found guilty on Monday, 23 February, and sentenced on Monday, 29 June.

The court imposed 17 years behind bars for rape and another 10 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances. The sentences will run concurrently, resulting in an effective 17-year prison term.

The attack

The court heard that the attack happened on Saturday, 26 August 2023, at about 11pm, when a 32-year-old man was walking home.

According to the evidence, the accused attacked the victim from behind with a stone, causing him to fall. He then robbed him of R900 in cash before raping him.

After the attack, the victim went home and reported the matter to his family before immediately opening a case with the police.

Magabe was traced and arrested on 1 September 2023. He later appeared in court several times and was released on R1 000 bail while the case was being finalised.

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