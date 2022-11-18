Sipho Mabena
18 Nov 2022
Crime

Magistrates fear for their lives as assassins stalk SA

More than half of surveyed magistrates in the country feared for their lives and 40% reported having faced threats or harm.

Murders of public officials in strategic positions are on the increase in KZN.
While political assassinations have been a feature of South African life for several years, equally concerning has been the recent spike in targeted hits on judicial officers, lawyers, whistle-blowers and anti-crime investigators. Targeted hits in general, as revealed by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime, has reached crisis levels in the country, increasing by 70% since 2000 [84 cases in 2000 and 143 cases in 2021]. At least seven magistrates have been assassinated in South Africa between 2000 and 2022, according to the international non-governmental organization. This includes the recent attack on Mount Aylif magistrate Buliswa Tseki-Phatho, 38, who...

