Mamelodi father sentenced to life for decade-long rape of daughter

A 64-year-old father from Mamelodi has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court for the repeated rape of his daughter for more than ten years.

On Wednesday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) welcomed the sentence, which also includes additional protective measures for children in the family.

The court declared the man unfit to work with children or possess a firearm. His name was ordered to be added to the National Register for Sexual Offenders.

The court also directed that his two granddaughters be referred to the children’s court for investigation and inquiry.

Decade of abuse

The systematic abuse began when the victim was just nine years old in 2010 and continued until she reached 19 in 2020.

Lumka Mahanjana, NPA Regional Spokesperson for the Gauteng Division in Pretoria, explained that the abuse occurred during specific periods when the child was most vulnerable.

“The abuse occurred during weekends and school holidays when the victim would visit her father,” Mahanjana added.

The victim’s parents were not married and only shared custody of the child.

Continued manipulation and control

Before the abuse started, the father employed psychological manipulation to normalise his criminal behaviour.

“Before the abuse started, the father told the victim that the abuse was normal in households,” Mahanjana explained.

She said the father warned the victim not to tell her mother because she had a heart condition.

This manipulation continued throughout the abuse, keeping the child trapped in a cycle of violence and secrecy.

Pregnancy and forced termination

The abuse escalated in 2018 when the victim was 16 years old. During one of the many sexual abuse incidents, while being assaulted by her father, the condom broke.

“When the father realised that the condom was broken, he told her to track her menstrual cycle and if she misses it, she should inform him,” Mahanjana said.

According to the NPA, the victim became pregnant as a result of the rape, and her father gave her R1 500 to terminate the pregnancy.

Despite this traumatic experience, the sexual abuse continued unabated.

Truth emerges

The decade-long nightmare came to light in 2021 through an unexpected revelation.

The victim had begun dating and confided in her boyfriend about her experiences, still believing her father’s lies that such behaviour was normal.

She told her boyfriend that her father was the only person she had been intimate with.

She genuinely believed this was standard household behaviour due to years of manipulation and grooming.

The boyfriend recognised the gravity of the situation and informed the victim’s mother.

When confronted, the victim finally understood that what had happened to her was criminal abuse.

“After realising what had been happening was wrong, the victim opened the case at the Mamelodi East police station on 16 January 2021, and the father was arrested on the same day,” Mahanjana stated.

Court proceedings

During the trial, the father maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

However, Regional Court Prosecutor Anton Burger presented compelling evidence that established the father’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The prosecutor’s case demonstrated the systematic nature of the abuse and the psychological control exercised over the victim.

Sentencing arguments

When facing sentencing, the father attempted to secure leniency by highlighting his financial responsibilities.

“He cited his role as a breadwinner for his wife, three other children, and two granddaughters.”

Burger opposed any reduction in sentence, presenting several aggravating factors.

He argued that the father showed no remorse for his crimes and had betrayed his fundamental duty to protect his daughter.

Burger also emphasised the broader context of gender-based violence in South Africa and the need for deterrent sentences.

The prosecutor highlighted one of the most disturbing aspects of the case.

“Furthermore, Burger said the father instructed his own daughter to terminate a pregnancy after realising that he was going to father his daughter’s child,” Mahanjana explained.

The systematic nature of the abuse was particularly shocking to court officials.

Mahanjana noted that the court found that the father had deliberately planned and prepared for the sexual abuse before it began.

Rape impact on victim

The court heard a Victim Impact Statement facilitated by court preparation officer Kgomotso Lodi.

The statement revealed the devastating psychological toll of the prolonged abuse.

The victim told the court that she cannot recall life without rape.

She described losing her teenage years to the trauma and explained that she now suffers from depression and low self-esteem.

Acting Regional Court Magistrate Pierre Wessels delivered a strong message when imposing the life sentence.

He contextualised the case within South Africa’s broader crisis of violence against women and children.

The magistrate described violence against women and children as a pandemic in the country. He emphasised that courts have a duty to combat such offences through appropriate sentencing.

The court found no substantial and compelling circumstances that would justify deviating from the mandatory life imprisonment sentence.

NPA response

Mahanjana emphasised the NPA’s commitment to supporting survivors and ensuring accountability.

“The NPA welcomes this sentence, reaffirms its dedication to eradicating GBV, a pervasive crisis in South Africa, by supporting survivors and ensuring perpetrators face severe consequences,” Mahanjana said.

She noted that this case exemplifies their resolve to foster safe environments where children’s rights to dignity and safety are upheld.

The NPA has used this case to issue a broader call for community involvement in combating gender-based violence.

Mahanjana said the organisation recognises that legal prosecution alone cannot solve the crisis.

Working together with justice partners, the NPA is calling on communities to stand united against gender-based violence.

It emphasised and encouraged the reporting of abuse as a way to break the silence and protect future generations.

