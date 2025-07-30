Limpopo groom sentenced to life for raping 9-year-old girl on his wedding day

The groom entered the room where the little girl was sleeping and raped her.

A 45-year-old man who raped a nine-year-old girl on his wedding day has been sentenced to life in jail.

The groom appeared in the Polokwane High Court in Limpopo on Tuesday, where the sentence was handed down.

To protect the victim’s identity, the child’s name is withheld.

‘Lack of remorse throughout the trial’

During the trial, state Advocate Shirley Mawasha presented compelling evidence, including a J88 medical report, DNA evidence, and testimony from the young girl’s uncle. The uncle confirmed that the accused admitted to sexually assaulting a child on his wedding day and expressed remorse to him.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said in aggravation, the prosecution argued that the groom betrayed the family’s trust, exploiting his role as a protector.

Malabi-Dzhangi said the groom pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“His actions turned a day meant for celebration into a horror, damaging the relationship between the two families irreparably due to his greed.

“The state highlighted his arrogance and lack of remorse throughout the trial.

“The judge condemned the accused’s actions, noting that as a newlywed, he should have shared his first night with his bride, not committed an act “fit for movies, not real life,” Malabi-Dzhangi said.

Life imprisonment sentence

Malabi-Dzhangi added that the groom knowingly took the child, left her on the floor, and fled, showing a ruthless lack of conscience.

“Despite DNA evidence, his arrogance persisted, and the trial left the minor and her family, who had supported him, in misery.”

“Aligning with the prosecution, the court sentenced the accused to life imprisonment, stressing the need to protect society, vulnerable groups, and deter similar offenders. He was declared unfit to possess a firearm, added to the National Register of Sexual Offenders, and deemed unsuitable to work with children,” Malabi-Dzhangi said.

Wedding day rape

According to the NPA, the incident occurred on 24 December 2023 during a wedding ceremony in Dennilton, in Limpopo, where the accused was the groom.

The little girl, her mother, younger sibling, and two aunts — part of the bride’s family — were offered a room to sleep at the bride’s residence.

“In the early hours, the groom entered the room where the little girl was sleeping, carried her to an unoccupied bedroom, and raped her,” Malabi-Dzhangi said.

“The victim’s screams for help prompted the accused to flee. Her mother found her naked and immediately reported the matter to the police, leading to his arrest.”

The NPA welcomed the sentence, reaffirming its “commitment to justice for victims of gender-based violence and the safety of communities”.

