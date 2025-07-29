Jayden-Lee Meek murder: Mother may be killed in jail, says lawyer as she considers bail appeal

Tiffany Meek has called for a more thorough investigation into her son’s death.

Fleurhof residents pickets against Tiffany Nicole Meek at Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court in the murder case of her son Jayden-Lee Meek on 29 July 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Tiffany Nicole Meek, the mother accused of murdering her 11-year-old son Jayden-Lee Meek, is considering an appeal after she was denied bail.

The 31-year-old woman was arrested and charged weeks after her son was found with fatal blunt force injuries in the stairwell of their apartment block in Fleurhof, Johannesburg, on 14 May.

However, Meek has consistently maintained her innocence, claiming she is being framed.

She faces four charges, including murder, crimen injuria, defeating the ends of justice and attempting to obstruct justice.

On Tuesday, the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court rejected Meek’s bail application, highlighting several contradictions in her version of events.

The magistrate also dismissed claims that the police investigation was flawed.

Following the ruling, Meek’s legal representative, Noven Naidoo, indicated that his client intends to continue fighting the case.

“She doesn’t feel that this is the end of the road for her. We still have the option of bringing a bail application on new facts or taking the magistrate’s decision on appeal. Tiffany wants to leave no stone unturned,” he told the media outside the court.

According to Naidoo, Meek is adamant about her innocence and has called for a more thorough investigation into her son’s death.

“She insists that I escalate the matter and have a different unit investigate further. She still believes the killer is out there; she wants justice for Jayden and justice for her family.

“She thinks that the police have failed and she still maintains that the investigations are far from over. There is a killer out there and she’s not sure whose child is going to be next,” he said.

“She feels that this is obviously just a bump on the road for her, but the truth will prevail and therefore, going forward, the family with the cooperation of other investigative units, will dig deeper to find the truth,” Naidoo continued.

Tiffany Meek appears at the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on 29 July 2025 for her bail application. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Tiffany Meek appeal

Naidoo said an appeal against the bail ruling is currently under consideration.

“She has instructed me to consider options.

“At this stage, I will discuss it with the family and her when I visit her in prison and we will make an informed decision later.”

He further described Meek as deeply affected by both her son’s death and her current circumstances.

“She still hasn’t overcome mourning her son’s death and now she has to go into an overcrowded prison cell and fight for her life not knowing whether she’s going to be attacked, stabbed, killed. She may never see trial.

“If the public outcry is causing an influence on social media, she could very well be attacked in prison and killed,” Naidoo said.

City of Joburg speaker happy with bail denial

Meanwhile, City of Johannesburg Speaker Margaret Arnolds expressed support for the court’s decision, saying the ruling reflected the seriousness with which the justice system treats crimes against children.

“We welcome the court’s decision to deny bail in this deeply painful and emotionally charged matter.

“This is a case that has shaken our communities and pierced the conscience of our city. The denial of bail is a step toward ensuring accountability and protecting the integrity of the judicial process.”

Arnolds also acknowledged the trauma caused by the young boy’s death.

“Let us be clear: justice must be allowed to take its course, and we are hopeful that the court proceedings ahead will bring truth, closure, and ultimately justice for Jayden-Lee.”

The case will be back in court on 17 September.

