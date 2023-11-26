Crime

Body of mutilated newborn found near dam in Limpopo

The body of the newborn was discovered by a person walking along a bridge.

Baby newborn body parts missing

Picture: iStock

A mutilated newborn baby’s body was found in Waterval, in the Vhembe District of Limpopo.

Police are investigating a case of birth concealment.

Body parts missing

The baby’s body was found near the Magangeni dam on Thursday morning.

“Police were alerted following the discovery along the bridge at Magangeni dam. A community member was walking along the bridge when he noticed the body of a newborn baby boy with some body parts missing,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

No arrests have been made yet.

The Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, said she is dismayed by the “callous act”.

“These incidents are strongly condemned in the strongest terms because parents are supposed to be protectors of their own children,” said Hadebe.

Police have appealed to anyone with information to contact Warrant Officer Jabu Mukhari on  079 894 5473 or Crime Stop at 0860 10111, or use the MySAPS app or the nearest police station.

Newborn dumped in box

In September, a newborn was rescued after he was found wrapped with a blanket in a box, in a ravine in Sweetwaters, Pietermaritzburg.

The baby was found by a toddler, who then alerted his family members.

The local Induna, Mfiselwa Makhaye, said it appeared as if the suspect gave birth at the scene and then dumped the baby.

“The umbilical cord was still attached to the baby and placenta left on the side. Fortunately, my daughter is a nurse and performed all the necessary first aid for the baby before it was taken to the hospital.

“It breaks my heart that a lot of people want to have children but have certain conditions that prohibits them, but we still have people who have the audacity to dump innocent children,” said Makhaye.

