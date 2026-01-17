Man arrested in Alberton for assaulting Ekurhuleni Traffic Warden

The EMPD warns that any acts of violence or intimidation against officers will be met with decisive legal action.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the assault of an Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Traffic Warden.

The man was handcuffed this week in the Alberton area.

EMPD spokesperson William Ntladi said officers received information regarding the whereabouts of a blue BMW allegedly involved in the assault of the Traffic Warden.

Arrest

Ntladi said the incident occurred on the 10th December 2025, as per a case opened in Germiston.

“The suspect fled the scene following the incident. On Thursday, the vehicle was detected by a License Plate Recognition (LPR) camera while travelling through Alberton. Officers subsequently stopped the vehicle on Voortrekker Road.

“During an interview, the driver confirmed that he was involved in an altercation with a female Traffic Warden. The suspect was arrested, and his constitutional rights were read to him. He is facing a charge of assault and was detained at Germiston Police Station,” Ntladi said.

Warning

Ntladi added that the man is expected to appear before the Germiston Magistrate’s Court soon.

“The EMPD strongly condemns any form of violence against law enforcement officers. Assaulting Officers while they are executing their duties is a serious criminal offence that endangers lives and undermines public safety and the rule of law.

“We also urge all motorists and community members to respect traffic officers and all law enforcement personnel. Any acts of violence or intimidation against officers will be met with decisive legal action, including arrest and prosecution,” Ntladi said.

