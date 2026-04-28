Man arrested for firing gun near restaurant in Mpumalanga

In another incident, four suspects managed to escape after police found them stripping a stolen car

Mpumalanga experienced a few criminal incidents over the long weekend, including a 45-year-old man who was arrested after firing an unlicensed firearm near a local restaurant.

In a separate incident, four suspects managed to escape arrest after being caught while stripping a car. Suspected stolen property was also discovered at the scene.

Unlicensed firearm arrest

On Saturday, 25 April 2026, police officers received information that there was a male who allegedly pointed and discharged a firearm near a restaurant in the Lihawu area.

Upon arrival, the officers established that the suspect had moved to a residence nearby. Officers proceeded to the location and found the suspect seated around a fire with other people.

According to the police, members tactically approached the group and successfully apprehended the suspect.

Following a search, a black pistol was discovered concealed on the suspect’s waist. He was immediately arrested for possession of a firearm without a license and detained for further investigation.

The suspect, aged 45, is expected to appear at the Kanyamazane Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday and is facing charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Stripped car parts

In a separate incident, officials received information about suspects who were allegedly stripping a vehicle at a house in Mpakeni.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they saw a large fire on the premises. It is reported that four male suspects fled the scene after noticing the police, with one reportedly in possession of a rifle.

“Despite a foot chase, the suspects managed to evade arrest by fleeing to nearby bushes.”

Various car parts were recovered when police officials returned to the crime scene. The parts are believed to be from a vehicle stolen at a local clinic in April 2026.

It is alleged that the complainant had parked their car while seeking medical attention and later realised it had been stolen.

According to the police, investigations into both incidents are underway.