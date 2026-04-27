Two police officers arrested for business robbery in Bedfordview

The cops were among eight suspects caught stealing stock from a storage facility

Two police members are among eight people arrested for a business robbery in Bedfordview on Sunday.

They were arrested by the Gauteng Tactical Response Team (TRT) and Gauteng Traffic Police.

Two police officers arrested

The officers were from the Florida police station.

Polic spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said they received information about a group of men who were loading and stealing stock from a storage facility in Bedfordview.

Suspects caught after fleeing

“The suspects fled the scene in a Toyota one-ton truck and two Volkswagen Polo vehicles. A coordinated police response, supported by Air Wing, led to the interception of the suspects in the Zandspruit area, Honeydew,” said Sibeko.

The eight suspects will face charges of business robbery and possession of stolen property.

Sibeko said police investigations are continuing.

Police management in the province condemned the alleged involvement of police members in the crime, saying it undermines the integrity of the organisation.

13 police officers arrested in Joburg

It comes after 13 police officers were arrested in two separate incidents in Johannesburg last week.

On Thursday, nine police were apprehended after they tried to get a bribe from the owner of a warehouse while conducting a search in Crown Mines.

Then, on Wednesday, four police members were told to appear in court after a complainant alleged they demanded money from him after arriving to search his property.