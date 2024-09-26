GRAPHIC: Police hunt for suspects after e-hailing driver shot dead in Joburg [VIDEO]

An e-hailing driver was killed in an armed robbery in Berea. Johannesburg MMC condemns the attack and promises safety measures for drivers.

The City of Johannesburg MMC for Public Safety, Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, has condemned the “senseless killing” of an e-hailing driver who was shot dead during an armed robbery.

A graphic video has gone viral on social media depicting the death and shooting of an e-hailing driver in Berea.

In the video, a white vehicle is seen parked on the side of the road with two men standing on the outside of the car.

E-hailing driver shot in armed robbery

The man on the left is initially seen standing by the car’s opened door, while the other man is seen leaning into the driver’s side window.

After a few moments, the man on the driver’s side is seen and heard cocking his firearm before the driver steps out of the vehicle.

Upon getting out, the driver is shot about four times before the shooter walks away from the vehicle while a resident is heard screaming. This happened in view of residents, including a man who was walking by.

e-hailing driver gunned down in Hillbrow, JHB.



Motive unknown.



Targeted attack. #CrimeWatch



•Graphic pic.twitter.com/k85tQBXcH3 — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 26, 2024

Gauteng police confirmed that they are on the lookout for the suspects who shot the driver in Berea on Wednesday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the driver received a request at the corner of Lilly and Olivia streets, and on his arrival, he was approached by two men who pretended to be clients.

“When the driver opened for them, they both produced firearms and started to search for him. They robbed him of two cellphones and an undisclosed amount of cash,” Masondo told The Citizen.

Armed robbery and murder case

“The suspects then fired shots at the victim, who was certified dead at the scene.”

The police have opened a case of armed robbery and murder and are appealing to people with information to call the nearest police station or call a crime stop on 08600 10111.

The Public Safety MMC condemned the incident.

THE MMC FOR PUBLIC SAFETY CLLR @MTshwaku CONDEMNS THE SENSELESS KILLING OF E-HAILING DRIVER IN JOHANNESBURG#AskPublicSafetyMMC#ManjeNamhlanje#SaferJoburg pic.twitter.com/220QosGxfv — COJ People’s MMC Public Safety (@PublicSafetyMMC) September 26, 2024

“We are deeply disturbed by this heinous crime, allegedly committed over a cellphone. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the victim’s family and loved ones,” Tshwaku said in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

He also urged anyone with information to come forward and assist authorities in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Tshwaku added that the city will not tolerate such brazen acts of violence in Johannesburg.

Safety measures for e-hailing drivers, the public

“Rest assured that high-density operations are coming to Hillbrow, which has been a den for drug dealers and thugs,” the MMC said.

He said the city is committed to enhancing safety measures for e-hailing drivers and the public.

These measures include increased visibility and patrols in hotspot areas, collaboration with e-hailing companies to improve driver safety, and engagement with communities to promote vigilance.

“Let’s work together to create a safer Johannesburg,” Tshwaku said.

