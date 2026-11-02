Man arrested at Zuma rally over TikTok video targeting Mkhwanazi

Police say the man also incited people to commit violence.

A man has been arrested for alleged crimen injuria and incitement to commit violence after posting a video on TikTok targeting KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

KZN police said they took the suspect into custody on Sunday afternoon after investigating the social media video.

Insult

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the suspect insulted Mkhwanazi on the short video-sharing platform.

“The suspect posted a video on his TikTok account insulting Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and inciting people to commit violence,” Netshiunda said.

According to police, members of the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Task Team opened a case after determining that the contents of the video contained elements of crimen injuria and the incitement of violence.

“After realising that the suspect’s TikTok rant contained criminal elements of crimen injuria and incitement of violence, the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Task Team opened a case for investigation,” said Netshiunda.

Zuma rally

Investigators subsequently traced the suspect to Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, where thousands of supporters had gathered for the MK party’s final election rally ahead of special voting, and where MK party leader Jacob Zuma made his first appearance since being charged, from hospital.

“The suspect was traced and found at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu where he was arrested,” Netshiunda said.

Police have not disclosed the suspect’s identity or provided further details about the video’s content.

Elections

The arrest comes as law enforcement agencies remain on high alert ahead of voting, with authorities warning that incitement to violence and inflammatory social media posts will be acted upon.

Netshiunda confirmed that the suspect is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

“He will appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 2 November 2026,” he said.

The investigation is part of ongoing police efforts to address online content that may encourage violence or threaten public order, particularly during the election period.