Petrol attendant risks life to save possible hijacking victim [VIDEO]

The on duty manager confirmed on Saturday that the brace petrol attendant had the weekend off and would return to work on Monday.

An employee of a petrol station in Johannesburg is receiving high praise for a selfless act.

The petrol attendant’s bravery was caught on the forecourt CCTV cameras of a service station on Corlett Drive.

Users on X have offered the man money, with one suggesting “They must give the petrol attendant the petrol station: NOW”.

Potential kidnapping or hijacking?

Time stamped at 5.03pm on 20 September, the video shows a man getting into his silver luxury vehicle before a white 4×4 blocks his path out of the parking area.

Three men, one with what appears to be an AK-47, exit the vehicle and approach the man who remains in his car.

One man bundles the potential victim out of his car, while another gets into the passenger seat, but soon exits having checked the vehicle.

All three men attempt to push a resisting victim into their 4×4, when like a man possessed, the petrol attendant comes hurtling from the petrol pumps toward the commotion.

ALSO READ: Ivor Blumenthal mugging: Is Gqeberha crime worse than the rest of South Africa?

The split-second distraction gives the victim the gap he needs to flee, as does the petrol attendant, leaving the men dumbstruck.

The assailants then climb back into their vehicle and leave the scene.

However, Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed to The Citizen that the incident had not been reported to any nearby police station.

The Citizen contacted the petrol station on Saturday, with the on duty manager saying the hero had the weekend off and would be back at work on Monday.

Attempted kidnapping of a businessman earlier this week at a petrol filling station in Corlett Drive, near Melrose Arch, JHB.#CrimeWatch pic.twitter.com/CMDPlB9a9B — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 27, 2024

‘Mock kidnapping at Melrose Arch

Meanwhile, Five suspects were arrested at Melrose Arch after police stagged a mock kidnapping in late August.

ALSO READ: N2 kidnapping: Alize van der Merwe one of two abducted women found

Police stated a woman was planning to have her employer kidnapped and forced to withdraw large sums of money from her business bank account, reported the Rosebank Killarney Gazette.

The operation was planned in collaboration with the potential victim and various intelligence units.

As well as the arrests, police confiscated three vehicles and 10 cellphones.