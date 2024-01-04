Manhunt underway for driver who forced passenger to receive oral sex

A case on the crime was opened at Verulam police station, where an investigation is now underway.

A lift out of the rain turned into disaster for a KwaZulu-Natal man, who had oral sex forced on him.

According to private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), the victim was walking to his home in Verulam on New Year’s Day when he was caught in a thunderstorm. A driver pulled up to him and offered him a lift.

But the ride took a traumatic turn when the driver stopped near a school ground. He pulled out a gun and demanded the man unzip his pants.

ALSO READ: Teen allegedly forced to choose between rape and oral sex

After massaging him, “the suspect then performed oral sex on the victim before dropping him off at his residence”.

A case was opened at Verulam police station, where an investigation is now underway.

The victim later saw the suspect driving past him as he left the police station and called on RUSA to assist. A search was unsuccessful and no arrests were made.

Cop reported for demanding oral sex

The SA Human Rights Commission and the Independent Police Investigative Department (Ipid) in 2019 investigated a case of police kidnapping, sexual abuse, theft and torture.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘White cops tortured me, forced me to have oral sex’

This after a report police officers allegedly assaulted him, forced him to have oral sex, and put him in a hole with a dog.