Manhunt underway for suspects in two Limpopo rape cases

Authorities in Limpopo, South Africa, are intensifying efforts to apprehend suspects involved in two separate rape cases.

Two suspects are at large for rape in Limpopo Photo: iStock

A 26-year-old male suspect is on the run after allegedly raping his 16-year-old sister in Limpopo.

Police in Letsitele, under the Mopani District, are searching for the man after the alleged assault, that occurred at Babanana village on 21 September.

According to a statement from police, the victim was asleep inside a bedroom she shared with her 11 and 26-year-old brothers when the alleged assault occurred.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba told The Citizen, the victim was confronted by a teacher the following day after the educator noticed something was wrong. The teenager informed the educator that she had been raped by her brother.

The victim’s mother was notified and consulted with a social worker. The matter was reported at the Letsitele police station.

“A rape case was immediately opened against the elder brother of the victim who is currently on the run and a manhunt is underway for his arrest,” said Mashaba

Another alleged rapist on the run

In a separate incident the provincial commissioner of Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebestrongly condemned the recent alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl by her neighbour in Mokwakwaila policing precinct, also under the Mopani District. The incident took place on Sunday.

It is alleged that the victim was asleep at home in Lekgwareng village at about 19:34 when the suspect believed to be her neighbour forcefully entered her residence.

“After [the assault], the suspect took a Samsung cellphone belonging to the victim before fleeing the scene and has since been on the run to evade an arrest,” said Mashaba.

He added the victim was afraid to tell anyone about the ordeal but managed to inform her family the next day, and the matter was immediately reported at Mokwakwaila police station .

A rape case was opened and later transferred to Tzaneen Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit for further investigations.