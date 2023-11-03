Police investigate yet another shooting in KZN

Police in KwaZulu-Natal are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of two bodies in KwaMashu.

It is understood the grim find was made at a men’s hostel on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said they are investigating the matter.

“Charges of murder and robbery are investigated by KwaMashu Saps after two bodies of males aged 20 and 30 were found at Qhakaza area, KwaMashu Men’s Hostel on 1 November 2023.

“It is alleged that two bodies were found on the side of the road with multiple gunshot wounds on the body. The victim’s vehicle, firearm and cellphones were taken. The matter is still under investigation,” Gwala said.

The incident comes a week after seven people believed to be criminals, were shot dead execution-style also in KwaMashu.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the men were found under a railway bridge last Monday night, each with gunshot wounds to the head.

“All seven deceased were found lying next to a pillar of the railway bridge and in a straight line with gunshot wounds to the head. Police found 18, 9mm spent cartridges on the crime scene.

There have several other shooting incidents also reported in neighbouring communities, including Ntuzuma and Inanda.

Gun battle

Earlier this week, five suspects were killed in another gun battle with police

It is understood a task team comprising of various law enforcement agencies and private security were conducting an operation at 11pm on Monday when intelligence led them to a house near Dube Village Mall in Inanda where the shootout took place.

Naicker said as police officers approached the house, they were met with gunfire.

A member of the National Intervention Unit was shot in the leg and was transported to hospital where he remains in a stable condition. Four suspects were fatally wounded following a heated gun battle. Police found four pistols in their possession.

“A manhunt continues for more suspects. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) have been summoned for further investigations,” said Naicker.

Naicker added that a fifth suspect was found deceased at a house close to the original crime scene.

