Courts

Home » News » South Africa » Courts

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

2 minute read

4 Nov 2024

02:02 pm

Daniel Smit sentenced to life for Jerobejin van Wyk murder

Smit was found guilty last week of the premeditated murder of 13-year-old Van Wyk

Daniel Smit sentenced to life for Jerobejin van Wyk murder

Daniel Smit. Picture: Supplied

Daniel Smit has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of 13-year-old Jerobejin van Wyk in Klawer in February 2022.

The 58-year-old Smit appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Monday where the sentence was handed down.

During the sentencing, Judge Hayley Slingers also imposed sentences of 15 years for attempted murder, 10 years for kidnapping, five years for violating a corpse and a further three years for defeating the ends of justice.

Speaking outside court, Van Wyk’s mother, Triesa van Wyk, said she will never forgive Smit for taking her son’s life.

Guilty

Smit was found guilty of attempted murder, kidnapping, premeditated murder, violating a corpse, and defeating the ends of justice.

He pleaded guilty to all five charges. He was also charged with reckless and negligent driving. 

* This is a developing story

ALSO READ: Daniel Smit found guilty of killing Klawer teen Jerobejin van Wyk

Read more on these topics

jail Murder Police Western Cape Western Cape High Court

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring Petrol price: Motorists to pay more at the pumps from Wednesday
News Government tightens rules on unwanted direct marketing – here’s what you need to know
Crime Mark Lifman shot dead in George
News ‘We are coming for you’ – Simelane signs MOU to restrict credit for child maintenance defaulters
News Paul Mashatile hauled before ANC integrity commission – report

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES