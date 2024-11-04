Daniel Smit sentenced to life for Jerobejin van Wyk murder

Smit was found guilty last week of the premeditated murder of 13-year-old Van Wyk

Daniel Smit has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of 13-year-old Jerobejin van Wyk in Klawer in February 2022.

The 58-year-old Smit appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Monday where the sentence was handed down.

During the sentencing, Judge Hayley Slingers also imposed sentences of 15 years for attempted murder, 10 years for kidnapping, five years for violating a corpse and a further three years for defeating the ends of justice.

Speaking outside court, Van Wyk’s mother, Triesa van Wyk, said she will never forgive Smit for taking her son’s life.

Guilty

Smit was found guilty of attempted murder, kidnapping, premeditated murder, violating a corpse, and defeating the ends of justice.

He pleaded guilty to all five charges. He was also charged with reckless and negligent driving.

* This is a developing story

