Masemola says arrest imminent in DJ Warras murder case

As tributes pour in for DJ Warras, police say suspects linked to multiple Gauteng murders will soon be arrested.

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola says it’s only a matter of time before police take down those responsible for the murders of Marius van der Merwe and Warrick Stock, and the Saulsville shooting.

Van der Merwe, a witness at the Madlanga commission, was gunned down at his Brakpan home with his family present on 5 December.

The commission of inquiry is investigating allegations of political interference, corruption, and collusion in the criminal justice system following claims by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras, was shot and killed in the Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday, in front of an eight-storey apartment building his company, Imperium Ops, had been contracted to secure.

In the Saulsville incident in Tshwane, 12 people died and 13 sustained injuries in a mass shooting at an illegal tavern on 6 December.

“We have had a number of shootings and brutal killings in this province. I have received an update on each case, and I’m confident that police are on the right track to find those that are behind the Saulsville shooting, the murder of Marius Van Der Merwe, the killing of DJ Warras, and the killing of other residents in Gauteng,” Masemola said on Friday.

Furthermore, Masemola told the media that police will make an arrest before Monday in the former 5FM DJ’s case.

“He’s a known suspect… definitely – not today, but over the weekend – that suspect will be arrested,” he said.

ALSO READ: Marius van der Merwe remembered as a fallen hero

‘My father was my hero’

In a moving memorial service on Friday, DJ Warras’ family, friends and industry colleagues paid tribute to the broadcaster at The Galleria in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Addressing attendees, his eldest son Ethan described his father as his hero and inspiration.

“My father always did everything in his power to make sure me and my family were okay. He stood for what is right and is a true definition of a courageous and resilient man,” he said.

Ethan added that DJ Warras was there whenever they needed guidance and advice.

“He was always there cause he was the wisest in the family,” Ethan said.

He vowed to keep his father’s legacy alive.

“My father was my hero; he’s the person I look up to; he’s my inspiration. He was my rock and foundation. My dad’s legacy will live through me and my little brothers, and I will do everything in my power to make him proud.”

Sister’s moving tribute

The DJ’s sister, Nicole, delivered a powerful and emotional tribute. She described her brother as a man whose voice belonged not only to his family but also to the country.

“He was the epitome of love. He was love in flesh and blood,” she said.

“I realised today that he never belonged just to us. He belonged to a country, he belonged to a nation, and he belonged to the people.”

NOW READ: Manhunt intensifies after Saulsville tavern massacre and assassination