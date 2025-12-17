‘Struggling to imagine a world without him’: Family of DJ Warras mourns tragic death

DJ Warras leaves behind his three young children, his mother and his siblings.

The family of Warren Stock, popularly known as “DJ Warras”, say they are heartbroken and shocked by his death.

The 40-year-old former 5FM presenter and Cliff Central jock was allegedly approached by three gunmen, who opened fire on him while he was parking his vehicle in the Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday.

Gauteng police are investigating the motive behind the murder of “DJ Warras” and are studying CCTV footage.

Distraught

Acting family spokesperson Melanie Ramjee said the Stock family are struggling to come to terms with the DJ’s death.

“The senseless nature of his passing has left his family devastated, broken, and struggling to imagine a world without him. A devoted son, a loving and proud father, a cherished brother and uncle, Warrick was the heart and anchor of his family.

“Affectionately known as DJ Warras, also known as ‘The Shady Lurker’, he brought light, laughter, and strength into every space he occupied. His influence and kindness extended far beyond his home, and he was deeply loved by his friends, colleagues, and the wider South African entertainment community,” Ramjee said.

Privacy

Warrick leaves behind his three young children, his mother and his siblings.

Ramjee said the Stock family has asked for privacy, compassion and understanding during this difficult time.

“They also respectfully request that the South African Police Service be given the space and support needed to thoroughly investigate this tragic crime, so that justice may be served. They kindly ask that they be kept in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this deep and painful loss.”

Funeral

Ramjee said the Stock family extended their gratitude for the outpouring of love, messages of support, and condolences received since the news of Warrick’s passing was made public.

“Your kindness, compassion, and solidarity have brought moments of comfort during an incredibly dark time.”

Ramjee added that details regarding memorial and funeral arrangements will be shared in due course.

