JUST IN: Another mass shooting at informal settlement in Cape Town

This is the second mass shooting in the city this week.

Three men have been killed in yet another shooting in Cape Town, which has plagued the city.

It is understood that the men were gunned down in the Harare informal settlement in the Khayelitsha area on Thursday night.

“A police investigation is underway following a shooting incident in Harare late last night that claimed the lives of three men aged 29, 30, and 43,” Colonel Andrè Traut told The Citizen.

Shooting

Traut said detectives from the Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit are pursuing leads that could assist in identifying and locating the suspects responsible for the triple murder.

“At approximately 22:00, Saps members were alerted to the scene in Ntlazane Road, where the bodies of the victims were discovered with multiple gunshot wounds.”

Manhunt

Traut said police have launched a manhunt for the shooters, saying the motive is yet to be determined.

“All investigative avenues are being explored to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or to submit information via the MySAPS mobile application. All information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality, and callers may remain anonymous,” Traut said.

Gugulethu shooting

Meanwhile, the Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit has launched an investigation into a triple murder and attempted double murder that occurred in Gugulethu.

Traut said the incident occurred late on Wednesday night.

“At approximately 11pm, police responded to reports of a shooting in Moletsane Street, New Crossroads. Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered the bodies of three men with gunshot wounds in a bedroom.

“Two other male victims had also sustained gunshot wounds and were already transported to a medical facility for treatment,” Traut said.

Mass shootings

Traut added that preliminary information revealed that four armed suspects opened fire on the victims before fleeing the scene with several cellular telephones and a firearm belonging to one of the victims.

“All five victims are believed to be in their thirties. The motive for the attack is still under investigation.

The City of Cape Town has been plagued by shootings, with more than 20 people killed this month.

