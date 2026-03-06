Mayor urged to act after Westbury shooting leaves two dead, baby injured

GOOD Party urges Johannesburg mayor to intervene after deadly Westbury shooting that killed two and injured others including a baby.

The GOOD Party has called on Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero to urgently intervene in the escalating gang violence in Westbury after two victims died in a Thursday shooting.

The South African Police Service (Saps) is investigating two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Five injured, including baby

A 15-month-old baby was among five victims who were injured during a shooting on Thursday.

All of the victims sustained gunshot wounds. One of them, an adult female, was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

The second victim succumbed to their injuries in the hospital, the police confirmed on Friday.

“It is reported that the victims were at the corner of Lark Spur Court and Jacaranda Court when attacked by an unknown number of suspects,” Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said.

ALSO READ: ‘It isn’t ordinary gang violence’: Cachalia says boys aged 13 recruited into organised crime

She said the motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage.

No arrests have been made yet. The Saps is requesting the Sophiatown community to assist by providing any information that could help the investigation.

Violence in Westbury

In a statement on Friday, the GOOD Party said the violence in Westbury reflects years of persistent gang activity. It also reflects drug trafficking and the presence of illegal firearms in the community, it said.

The party said that government responses have been reactive and fragmented. It said poor urban management and limited opportunities for young people fuel gang recruitment in the area.

GOOD called on the city to strengthen management. It said this can be done through better lighting, CCTV coverage, maintenance of public spaces and visible law enforcement patrols.

“Communities like Westbury deserve safety, opportunity, and a government that acts before tragedy strikes, not after,” said GOOD national spokesperson Matthew Cook.

NOW READ: Westbury mass shooting accused remain behind bars