Half a million white South Africans have left the country in 25 years

Stats SA reveals that over 500 000 white South Africans have left the country in 25 years, leaving the group at just 7.1% of the population.

More than half a million white South Africans have left the country in the last two decades, according to Statistics South Africa (StatsSA)’s latest Mid-Year Population Estimates report for 2025.

The data, which includes net international migration assumptions by population group, reveals that 555 497 white citizens have emigrated from South Africa between 2001 and 2026, with consistent net losses recorded every five years.

Persistent emigration trend

The report shows that South Africa experienced a loss of 99 574 white South Africans between 2001 and 2006, followed by 106 787 between 2006 and 2011, 111 346 between 2011 and 2016, 90 957 between 2016 and 2021, and 94 898 expected between 2021 and 2026.

By contrast, black African, coloured and Indian/Asian population groups all show net gains from international migration over the same period. Between 2021 and 2026, for example, 903 697 black African migrants are expected to have entered the country.

Age profile points to shifting demographic

In addition to emigration trends, the report also outlines the changing age structure of the white population. The largest proportion of white South Africans is between 40 and 64 years, with the 50–59 age group being the highest.

This suggests a maturing demographic that may be less likely to emigrate due to age, settled lifestyles, and potentially limited new employment opportunities.

In contrast, the lowest white population group is among those aged 0–9, suggesting fewer births and declining growth among young white South Africans.

Stats SA noted that these changes reflect broader demographic shifts, including lower fertility rates and population ageing, which affect all racial groups but are more pronounced in some.

Migration trends continue to shape population

Despite the net loss among white South Africans, overall international migration into South Africa is increasing.

Between 2021 and 2026, Gauteng is expected to receive the highest number of migrants, approximately 1.42 million, followed by the Western Cape with 500 347.

“The Mid-Year Population Estimates report has assumed a resumption in migratory patterns, almost reaching pre-pandemic levels by 2025 with an upward trajectory going forward,” Stats SA stated.

The data underscores the ongoing demographic transformation of South Africa, shaped by both internal population dynamics and international migration flows.

