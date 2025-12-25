Mpumalanga police investigate suspected Christmas Eve tavern murder-suicide

A dispute over music reportedly preceded a deadly shooting at the Mpumalanga tavern, claiming two lives.

The police in Masoyi are investigating an alleged murder-suicide that occurred on Christmas Eve at a tavern in Mganduzweni Trust, Masoyi, Mpumalanga.

According to a report, police who were on duty patrolling along the R538 Road noticed a group of people exiting the tavern.

Dispute inside the tavern

The police then stopped to investigate and discovered that a shooting had just occurred inside the establishment.

Tragically, they found two men with fatal injuries.

Medical Personnel reported to the scene and certified both individuals dead.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said preliminary reports indicated that the incident unfolded when the DJ, who had been playing music for patrons inside the tavern, stopped playing the music and then packed his equipment.

“The patrons are said to have insisted that he should continue playing the music because it was Christmas time,” Mdhluli said in a statement on Thursday.

“The DJ then reportedly indicated that it was time for closure of the tavern. Despite his attempts to explain, tensions escalated.”

Murder-suicide allegation

Mdhluli said a 28-year-old patron then allegedly drew a firearm and shot the DJ before turning the gun on himself.

A case of murder has been opened along with an inquest.

The firearm involved in this tragic event has not been recovered yet, Mdhluli said, and preliminary reports further indicate that the tavern is licensed.

Police condemnation and safety concerns

The acting provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, condemned the “senseless” act of violence.

He further called for an extensive investigation to uncover how a firearm was permitted access to the liquor premises, since the presence of dangerous weapons in such places is strictly prohibited.

“The increase in shooting incidents within liquor premises is alarming and detrimental to our society. It is very crucial that tavern owners take their responsibility to ensure the safety of their patrons and employees,” Mkhwanazi said.

“Failure to comply with safety regulations goes with legal consequences for the owners. A life has been lost here, and we cannot allow such a tragic incident without consequences,” the General added.

