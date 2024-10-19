No justice for Phenya: Two years later, still no justice

Two years after whistleblower Eric Phenya was murdered for exposing tender fraud, his killers remain at large.

Two years have passed since businessman and whistle blower Eric Phenya was assassinated for exposing tender fraud at the department of home affairs and his killers still remain at large.

Justice has so far been denied to his family.

Phenya was shot in broad daylight on 17 October, 2022, just weeks after filing charges against officials involved in a multimillion-rand tender.

Phenya was shot after filing charges against officials

Despite promises of swift justice, no arrests have been made and his widow, Johanna Phenya, continues to wait for answers.

She has grown increasingly disillusioned with the investigation. “To be honest, except that two years have passed since my husband was murdered, I have not seen any difference between then and today,” she said.

ALSO READ: Real SA heroes: Whistle-blowers who gave their lives for justice

“I have been told about warrants and arrests, all of which came to nothing. I really feel defeated. I have followed the police and used my own resources to aid them in the investigation.”

In May, a potential breakthrough in the case emerged when the Saps identified an individual, Minenhle Sibusiso Mtembu, 28, as a person of interest.

Law enforcement invited Mtembu to come forward, believing he held crucial information. Despite this development, there has been no significant progress.

No significant progress

Chad Thomas, of IRS Forensic Investigations, was placed on a watching brief by the Phenya family.

“The adage justice delayed is justice denied is very apt when it comes to this case. It is a sad indictment on our criminal justice system when one experiences first-hand how slowly the wheels of justice turn,” said Thomas.

ALSO READ: Hands off the truthsayers: Whistle-blowers’ safety should be a priority

For Phenya, it’s same old, same old. “The progress that law enforcement is talking about today is the same progress they mentioned a year ago or, even worse, from the first week of the murder,” she said.

“Every day I speak to the police, it feels like I am playing a record I bought two years ago. It plays the songs I know, word for word.”

The case, which began with Phenya’s attempt to expose corruption, has expanded to involve allegations of organised crime syndicates operating within the department of home affairs.

Organised crime syndicate with DHA

These syndicates are believed to be linked to the unlawful issuance of IDs and passports.

Despite the severity of these accusations, Phenya is still waiting for justice.

ALSO READ: Potential breakthrough in whistle-blower’s case

She believes the lack of movement in the case is tied to the syndicate behind the murder.

“I have proof that this is a syndicate. The people who killed my husband are still benefitting from tenders and some are still working at the department of home affairs. Any progress in the investigation is a threat to them.

“Yes, I am a target. I am the only person showing seriousness in finding justice for my husband.”

‘I am a target’ – Mrs Phenya

Living in fear, she continues to fight for justice, both for her family and others in a similar situation.

“I will fight to the bitter end. In my home language, we say ‘molato ga o bole’ – a crime does not rot,” she said.

ALSO READ: Whistle-blower pays ultimate price as killers roam free

“I need justice, not only for myself, but for my children and for all honest South Africans who have died for a good cause and those who are battling similar challenges.”