A life free of violence is a basic human right

Lunga Simelane

Is our notoriety for high levels of gender-based violence, gun violence and mass shootings occurring every day around us simply not reflecting how South Africa is breaking records for wrong reasons?

Brazen criminality and senseless killings, encouraged by rampant lawlessness, have truly characterised the way we live in SA.

In a normal day in SA, if one perhaps decides to take a walk, a jog, going to the post office or even sitting in a restaurant – you could literally see your life gone in the blink of an eye.

There are no safe places and the casual way in which life can be ended in our country is demoralising, heartbreaking and infuriating. South Africans live in unspoken fear on a daily basis and this is not the way to live. In and out of different provinces – “bloody week” headlines spread across the media.

Police Minister Bheki Cele recently presented the quarterly crime statistics, showing an increase in crime rates from October to December 2022. Murder cases were said to have increased by 10% over three months late last year. There were 7 555 murders committed between October and December.

Arguments, road rage and provocation were the top causes, followed by vigilantism, revenge, robbery and gang-related crimes.

According to the statistics, most murders were committed in public spaces, residences, liquor outlets and on buses.

At the heart of criminal activity is an individual carrying out illegal activity and it is important to note that understanding the processes that move and shape that particular activity are therefore crucial to any consideration of crime and society.

I believe the question now lies on what we, as members of society choose to do about this. It’s “safe” to say that our government and police service simply do not have a constructive plan any more in fighting crime.

Increased community participation in crime prevention could be the only thing which would ultimately save us. Members of society need to be the bearers of change.

We have let these issues go on for far too long and if we are still waiting on government and the police to save us, or bring about crime reduction strategies that will actually be practical and work, then we shall continue to wait.

The respect for life has been lost. Structural forces within society appear to maintain crime levels, whether it is education, inequality, employment or other deep-rooted processes. It is these that must be tackled if national crime rates are to be influenced.

Another thing which is a daunting reality is how people who live in some of these areas affected by crime are not even surprised by the heightened occurrences of crime in other areas, because “we are already used to such”.

In conversations I have had with several community members, some believe effective change in communities will not come because those guilty of heinous crimes are protected by their families, especially in townships. This then allows the activities to continue unpunished.

Some said it could be a family member, a neighbour or anyone around who commits crime on a daily basis, but it was not easy to report because they fear for their lives and there is no guarantee the system will protect them.

I understand their points in this regard. I mean, look at how our system continues to fail to protect whistle-blowers.

But I still believe as South Africans and as one society, we need to change our attitudes towards normalising the issues we have at hand and around us. A life free of violence is a basic human right.