Gang-related murder suspects killed in shootout with police

Two suspects who were sought in connection with a string of murder cases and other gang- and drug-related crimes in KwaZulu-Natal have been shot and killed by police.

It’s understood the duo were fatally wounded in a shootout with officers on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers acted on information received about the suspects and pounced, police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said.

Shootout

“They spotted four suspects in Newlands East. Upon realising the presence of the police, the suspects fled into the bushes on Galjoen Road and police gave chase. The suspects started firing shots towards the police and a shootout ensued.”

“After the shootout, two suspects, aged 16 and 35 years old, were found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds. Two unlicensed firearms and two magazines with ammunition were found in the possession of the deceased suspects.”

Hunt for other suspects

The search for two others suspects who evaded arrest is underway, Netshiunda added.

“Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the outstanding suspects is urged to contact the nearest police or call the Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

Crime busting spree

Earlier this week, Netshiunda said police arrested more than 2 500 people in the province in a crime-busting spree from 26 January to 6 February.

The suspects were handcuffed for various crimes including murder and rape.

Netshiunda said officers also seized a number of arms and ammunition during the operation.

“Continuous operations by the police in KwaZulu-Natal have resulted in the arrests of a total of 2 573 suspects for various crimes around the province in a two-week period. Eighty-one firearms, including four rifles and 818 [pieces of an] assortment of ammunitions were also removed from society, with 24 suspects put behind bars for being in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.”

Police also managed to prevent violent crimes in the province including stabling, Netshiunda added.

