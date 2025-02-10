More police deployed to Nyanga after 16 taxis set alight

The taxi rank remains open to commuters.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has deployed more officers to the Nyanga taxi rank after 16 taxis were set alight on Sunday evening.

Police and fire services were called to the Nyanga taxi rank after flames were seen coming from some vehicles.

“Official reports also indicate that three minibus taxis were completely destroyed and 13 damaged due to the fire,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

A case of arson is being investigated by Saps detectives, and no arrests have yet been made.

The deployed forces will remain in the area until calm is restored.

Nyanga shooting

On 14 January 2025, Western Cape police confiscated 13 rifles and seven handguns following a shooting incident at the rank, believed to have been between taxi associations.

One taxi security guard was killed, and seven were injured in the clashes.

Nineteen security guards were questioned as part of the investigation. About 18 suspects have since appeared in Athlone Magistrate’s Court, where their case was postponed to May.

According to Potelwa, a team comprising police intelligence operatives, the National Intervention Unit, K-9, the drone unit, and the provincial combat team monitored movements near the rank after the incident.

‘Police knew’

On 15 January, Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Ian Cameron, condemned reports claiming police authorities were aware of increased tensions at the rank.

“If the reports are true, the South African Police Service (Saps) senior management should have put adequate measures in place to prevent the shooting.

“Intelligence-based information is only helpful if it is acted upon to prevent the commission of criminal acts. It is necessary for the Saps to introspect on how they can improve the functionality and effectiveness of its operations.

“The committee will ensure that Saps managers are held accountable,” Cameron said at the time.

He, however, acknowledged that the Saps acted with some speed to prevent further loss of life.

“The reports that the threat was anticipated means more could have been done to prevent the incident and the loss of life.

“The fact that the shooting incident happened in a crowded and busy transport hub negates the police action that was undertaken.”