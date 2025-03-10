Two dead after motorist skips stop sign in Soweto and crashes into JMPD

Pedestrians watched in horror as the scene unfolded in Soweto.

Two people were killed and four others injured after a vehicle approaching a scene of a protest between two warring Soweto taxi associations crashed into a Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) vehicle, which then hit pedestrians.

It is understood the car allegedly skipped a stop sign before the accident early on Monday morning.

Accident

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said they rushed to the scene when they heard of the protest.

“At approximately 6.10am this morning, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to reports of road blockages in Mofolo Central, Soweto, stemming from ongoing taxi operator demonstrations at Machaba Drive near Elias Motsoaledi Road.

“During their response, a JMPD vehicle was involved in a collision with a Nissan Tiida. The collision resulted in the metro police vehicle colliding with three pedestrians who were standing on the roadside,” Fihla said.

Fatalities

Fihla said the accident resulted in several fatalities.

“Seven individuals were involved in the incident, including two JMPD officers, two occupants of the Nissan Tiida, and three pedestrians. Tragically, two pedestrians lost their lives. A male pedestrian was declared deceased at the scene, and a female pedestrian succumbed to her injuries upon arrival at the hospital.

“Additionally, JMPD received reports of road blockages at the intersection of Klipspruit Valley Road and Kumalo Road in Orlando West, reportedly due to a route dispute,“ Fihla said.

Vandalism

Fihla said they also received reports of minibus taxis that were vandalised and stripped at Moroka Nancefield Road and Elias Motsoaledi Road in Mofolo South.

“We can confirm that all affected routes have been reopened to traffic, and law enforcement officials are actively monitoring the areas.

“A case of culpable homicide will be opened at Moroka South African Police Service (Saps) for further investigation,” Fihla said.

