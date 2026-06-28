Off‑Duty JMPD officer gunned down in domestic dispute in Soweto

Preliminary reports allege that a female JMPD officer was involved in a domestic altercation with her girlfriend.

A domestic dispute turned deadly in Soweto when an off‑duty Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officer allegedly opened fire on a colleague’s vehicle, killing her.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning, 28 June 2026, leaving the JMPD service reeling from the tragic loss.

Shooting

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the incident, which took place at approximately 3:30am in Protea Glen, Glenridge Ext 16, Soweto, involved two off-duty female JMPD officers.

“Preliminary reports allege that a female JMPD officer was involved in a domestic altercation with her girlfriend. The officer subsequently contacted her colleague and friend, also an off-duty JMPD officer, to request assistance in transporting the girlfriend away from the scene.

“Upon the second officer’s arrival, the girlfriend entered her vehicle, a white Kia sedan. As the vehicle was driving away from the residence, it is alleged that the suspect officer discharged seven shots from her service firearm toward the departing vehicle,” Fihla said.

Arrest

Fihla added that the off-duty JMPD officer sustained fatal gunshot wounds during the shooting.

“The vehicle sustained extensive damage to both its front and rear windows. The suspect, a female JMPD officer, was arrested at the scene immediately following the incident.

“In line with legal protocols, the identity of the suspect cannot be revealed at this stage and will only be made public once she has formally appeared in court. Out of respect for the family and pending formal notifications, the identity of the deceased officer is also being withheld at this time,” Fihla said.

Murder

Fihla said the South African Police Service (SAPS) were on scene, and a case of murder had been officially registered.

“As this matter involves a law enforcement officer discharging a service firearm, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has been formally notified and has taken over the primary investigation.

“The JMPD is deeply saddened by this senseless loss of life within our ranks. We are fully cooperating with Saps and IPID investigators to ensure justice is served,” Fihla said.

The JMPD said it will not issue further comments at this stage, citing respect for grieving families and the sensitivity of the ongoing criminal investigation.