Police slam viral uniform dance video as blatant breach of discipline

Saps said police officers are expected to maintain discipline and professionalism.

The South African Police Service (Saps) in Mpumalanga has slammed viral videos showing one of its officers singing and dancing in full police uniform, branding the conduct a blatant breach of discipline.

The videos on various social media platforms show an individual dancing with alcohol in hand while wearing official Saps insignia, sparking a probe into the incident.

Serious concerns

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said Saps management had noted the videos with serious concern.

“Such conduct is a clear contravention of the policies and Code of Conduct of the Saps. Members are prohibited from recording videos or content in uniform, as that brings the service into disrepute.”

Discipline

He said police officers are expected to maintain discipline and professionalism at all times when wearing the uniform.

“The member has been identified, and departmental steps will be taken against him. The Saps will not hesitate to take decisive action against any member whose conduct tarnishes the image of the organisation.”

Investigations are continuing.

Picture: Supplied

Bribery

With the Madlanga Commission currently underway, police behaviour has come under the spotlight.

Earlier this month, a Gauteng police constable was thrust into the spotlight after a video allegedly showing her pocketing an R2 000 bribe surfaced online, and she ended up handing back the cash under pressure, saying simply: “I’m sorry.”

In the widely circulated clip, an aggrieved man confronts Saps officers.

“This lady over here took R2 000 from a guy who works for me. Can I get my money back, please? Can I get my money back, please, or I’ll put you on Facebook.”

Apology

The female officer, dressed in a full Saps uniform, is seen searching her pockets before producing a bundle of cash and returning it.

When pressed on why she took the money, she mutters: “I’m sorry.”

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, strongly condemned the alleged conduct.