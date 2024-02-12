One of Gauteng’s most wanted suspects fatally wounded in police shootout

A man on Gauteng’s most wanted list was fatally wounded on Sunday during a shootout with the police in Olievenhoutbosch, south of Pretoria.

The suspect suffered fatal wounds in the shootout, while two of his accomplices were taken into custody.

Wanted for attempted murder, CIT thefts, ATM bombs and killings

He was wanted for the attempted murder of two police officers, cash-in-transit thefts, ATM bombs, and killings. According to the police, among the people the wanted suspect allegedly killed was a traffic police officer who was responding to an ATM bombing in Erasmia, Tshwane.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said that the police kept a careful eye on the suspect after learning of his location.

The SAPS Gauteng Tactical Response Team, SAPS Gauteng Anti-Gang Unit, members of the Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni Metro Police Departments, Vusela Intel, SRM Security, and Bravallo Aeronotics then organised a takedown operation.

“The team spotted the suspect, together with the other two males, driving in a white Toyota Quantum and a Hyundai i20 at Spin City in Olivenhoutbosch. As police intercepted these vehicles, the suspects started firing shots, and the police returned fire. The main suspect was fatally shot while two suspects were arrested,” Masondo said.

He added that two firearms with serial numbers filed off and 26 live rounds of ammunition were recovered at the scene. The two cars driven by the suspects were also seized.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that all three suspects are linked to ATM bombings that took place in Soweto recently,” Masondo said.

Ballistic testing on recovered firearms

The police added that ballistic testing will be done on the recovered firearms to see whether they have any connections to other crimes that were previously committed in the country.

Major General Tommy Mthombeni, the acting provincial commissioner for Gauteng, praised the cooperation of the various law enforcement departments in capturing the suspects.

“Once more, it proved that the net is closing on criminals in Gauteng and that, pulling together, we can bring crime to its minimal in Gauteng,” said Mthombeni.