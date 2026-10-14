Operation Shanela crackdown: 16,380 arrests, 169 rape suspects held as police smash drug labs

With festive-season operations now under way, police say intelligence-driven operations will continue.

Police have arrested more than 16 000 suspects in a nationwide crime blitz, seizing 164 illegal firearms, arresting 169 rape suspects and dismantling two multimillion-rand drug laboratories as law enforcement launches an intensified festive-season crackdown across the country.

Police made the arrests during the latest phase of Operation Shanela, which saw 16 380 suspects apprehended over the past week, including 2 165 wanted fugitives linked to violent crimes.

Results

Police spokesperson Vincent Mukhathi said the operation was delivering significant results against violent offenders, drug syndicates, and illegal firearm networks.

“These arrests and recoveries demonstrate the SA Police Service’s continued commitment to disrupting criminal networks, tracing wanted suspects, and removing illegal firearms and drugs from circulation through intelligence-led policing and coordinated law enforcement operations nationwide,” said Mukhathi.

GBV

In a boost to efforts aimed at combating gender-based violence (GBV), police arrested 169 rape suspects, 155 murder suspects and 140 suspects linked to attempted murder cases.

Officers also confiscated 164 illegal firearms, 17 277 rounds of ammunition and 760 dangerous weapons, removing a substantial cache of weapons from South African communities.

Drug busts

The operation dealt major blows to the country’s drug trade.

On 6 October, police uncovered a multimillion-rand mandrax laboratory in Hartbeespoort, arresting a Zimbabwean national and three women.

Just two days later, another multimillion-rand drug laboratory was uncovered on a farm in Krugersdorp, where five suspects were arrested and mandrax and ecstasy tablets seized.

In one of the biggest drug busts of the week, police in Hout Bay recovered 172 000 mandrax tablets worth an estimated R10 million hidden in a secret compartment of a vehicle.

“Police will maintain heightened visibility in identified hotspot areas to prevent crime, enforce the law and maintain public order,” Mukhathi said.

PKTT

Other breakthroughs included the arrest of a second suspect in the murder of EFF member Monica Dube, the recovery of R7 million worth of historic ammunition in De Aar, and the seizure of explosives in Limpopo.

With festive-season operations now under way, police say intelligence-driven operations will continue targeting violent criminals, drug traffickers, and organised crime syndicates nationwide.