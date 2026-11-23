These busts follow a string across the country.

Mandrax and cannabis were seized in another multimillion-rand drug bust, adding to the South African Police Service’s (Saps) string of successes in recent months.

A police operation which dismantled a substantial drug manufacturing operation resulted in the arrest of a 31-year-old suspect and the seizure of drugs, chemicals and equipment valued at over R100 million, said Colonel Katlego Mogale, spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, or Hawks.

Operation

The operation, an inter-provincial collaboration, spearheaded by the Hawks narcotics enforcement bureau team and Kranskop Saps, led to the discovery of the drug laboratory in Umvoti near Kranskop in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

“Acting on intelligence, the multidisciplinary team targeted the location linked to the suspect. A search of the suspect’s premises and vehicle resulted in the seizure of Mandrax tablets,” Mogale said.

Seizure

Seized items included a tablet press, various chemicals used in the manufacturing of illicit drugs and a quantity of mandrax powder, as well as finished mandrax tablets worth an estimated R100 million.

The suspect appeared in the Kranskop Magistrate’s Court on Friday, facing a charge of contravention of the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act, Act 140 of 1992, including manufacturing illicit drugs.

Drug bust

Another big bust last week included the discovery of a cannabis hydroponic laboratory at a farm in Magaliesburg worth an estimated R12 million.

The plants were taken to the Pretoria laboratory for testing. A 34-year-old suspect appeared in the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court on Thursday facing charges of dealing in dagga, possession of dagga and defeating the ends of justice.

Drug labs

He was found in possession of equipment including a heavy-duty generator, fans, chemicals and humidifiers.

These busts follow a string across the country, including a laboratory worth an estimated R100 million at a farm in Hekpoort, near Krugersdorp, a mandrax lab at Hartbeespoort Dam and a drug-manufacturing operation in Soweto in October.