The latest wave of deadly attacks in the Western Cape has renewed concerns about violent crime.

Twenty-seven people murdered. Four mass shootings. Seven days.

The latest wave of deadly attacks in the Western Cape has renewed concerns about violent crime, with DA spokesperson on police Ian Cameron warning that criminal networks continue to terrorise communities despite reported declines in murder rates.

Shootings

Nine people were killed in Jeffsville, Atteridgeville, and eight in Sweetwaters on 15 November.

On Saturday, six people sitting around a fire in Zwelethemba, Worcester, were gunned down, while four others were shot dead at a tavern in Khayelitsha just hours later.

Eight more people were wounded in the Western Cape attacks.

In Atteridgeville, the horror was compounded when a schoolchild reportedly discovered nine bodies while searching for money to get to school.

Crisis

Cameron said the recent shootings highlight a growing crisis that cannot be ignored.

“Twenty-seven people have been murdered in four mass shootings in seven days. Families are now arranging funerals, while entire neighbourhoods are left wondering when the gunmen will return.”

He questioned whether recent crime statistics accurately reflect the threats facing communities.

Crime increases

While Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia recently welcomed a decline in murder cases, Cameron pointed to increases in attempted murder, kidnappings and extortion.

According to Cameron, police analysed extortion-related cases that rose from 481 to 585 nationally, while reported cases in the Western Cape rose sharply.

“A modest murder decline alongside rising attempted murder and reported extortion is a recipe for disaster if presented as a general victory against violent crime.”

Although investigators have not linked every mass shooting to extortion, Cameron noted that police have identified a possible extortion dispute as a motive in the Worcester attack.

Specialised police units

He called for specialised police units to be reinforced in crime hotspots and urged authorities to target those directing criminal operations rather than focusing solely on gunmen.

“Police success must be measured by criminal networks dismantled, convictions secured and ordinary people able to live and work without fear.”

Cameron also called for stronger witness protection measures and prosecutor-led investigations aimed at tracing illegal firearms, securing convictions and dismantling organised criminal syndicates behind South Africa’s escalating violence.