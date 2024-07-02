Over R3 million seized from Pakistani national forfeited to state

The 68-year-old Pakistani national was arrested at King Shaka International Airport on 3 October 2023.

The Hawks have deposited about US$180 000, about (R3 285 511,63) that was seized from a Pakistani national to the Criminal Asset Recovery Account after a final forfeiture order was granted in March this year

It is understood that the Hawks from Assert Forfeiture Investigation, working with the National Prosecution Authority Assert Forfeiture Unit (NPA), secured the preservation order for the United States currency in October 2023.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said a 68-year-old Pakistani national was arrested on 3 October 2023 at King Shaka International Airport in Kwazulu Natal.

Man failed to declare the money

Mhlongo said the Pakistani national identified as Abdul Aziz has since appeared in court.

“Aziz concealed $180 000 (US dollars) in his body whilst boarding the flight to Dubai. It is alleged that he failed to declare this amount to the South African Revenue Service, Customs at King Shaka International Airport. As a result, the cash was seized.

“Hawks members from Durban Serious Commercial Crime Investigation were called to the scene and Aziz was charged with contravention of the Currency and Exchanges Act. He appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s on 5 October 2023 and he was granted R15 000.00 bail. Aziz will re-appear in the same court on 31 July 2024 for a pre-trial conference,” Mhlongo said.

