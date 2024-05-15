Northern Cape Pastor gets life in prison for raping stepdaughter

The sexual abuse continued for three years before the mother walked in on her husband naked in her daughters bedroom

The Galeshewe Regional Court has sentenced a 44-year-old man to life imprisonment for the rape of his stepdaughter.

The stepfather of the victim was convicted of one count of rape and one count of attempted rape.

The sexual abuse began in 2017 when the victim was 14 years old. The perpetrator had served as a church pastor for the 14 years prior.

Afraid to speak out, the girl kept the sexual abuse to herself for a year before telling her mother. The court heard how the mother had previously been physically abusive towards the girl and did not believe the rape accusation when first informed.

The sexual abuse continued until the girl reiterated her claims, prompting her mother to call a family meeting. The accused denied the claims and the sexual abuse continued.

Perpetrator caught in the act

Police where finally informed in 2020 when the victim’s mother caught her husband in the act of attempting to rape his stepdaughter.

The man claimed he was checking up on the girls but he was already naked, leading the mother to finally believe her daughter’s claims.

“In court, the accused pleaded not guilty and maintained his innocence when the charges were presented to him at the commencement of his trial. The accused was not remorseful even when presented with overwhelming evidence,” stated Northern Cape NPA Regional Spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane

Arguing for life imprisonment, the state convinced the court that the accused showed no remorse and that he shattered the childhood of someone who looked up to him as a father and pastor.

“The accused was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment on a count of rape and 10 years imprisonment for attempted rape,” confirmed Senokoatsane.

Three more men in their forties sentenced for rape

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) this week secured life terms for three men found guilty of raping young girls in their care.

The three men, all in their mid-forties, were sentenced in separate cases in Sasolburg, eMalehleni and KwaMashu.

The sentences represent a small victory, as the third quarter crime stats presented by Minister of Police Bheki Cele showed that 12 211 rapes had been reported between October and December 2023.